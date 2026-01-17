Even developed nations removing infiltrators: PM at WB rally

17:11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made infiltration the central plank of his attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging that large-scale illegal migration altered the state's demography, triggered riots, and thrived due to the ruling party's "patronage and syndicate raj".





Amid the ongoing political controversy over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Modi sought to reassure refugees such as the Matuas, who migrated to India after facing religious persecution in neighbouring Bangladesh, asserting that they had nothing to fear.





Addressing a mega rally in Muslim-majority district of Malda, Modi said infiltration posed "a very big challenge" before Bengal and asserted that even developed and prosperous countries were taking firm action to identify and remove illegal migrants.





He also said that the BJP, once voted to power, would take "big action" to crack down on infiltrators and stop illegal migration in Bengal.





"There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," he said.





Claiming that the impact of infiltration was visible on the ground, the Prime Minister said the demographic balance had changed in many parts of the state.





"People tell me that in several places, even the spoken language is beginning to change. Differences are emerging in language and dialect. Due to the increasing population of infiltrators, riots have started occurring in many areas of West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad," he said.





Modi alleged that the TMC's "syndicate" system was working to ensure infiltrators were settled in the state, and claimed there was an "alliance between infiltrators and the ruling party".





"You will have to break this alliance. I assure you that as soon as a BJP government is formed, strict action will be taken against infiltration and infiltrators," he said.





The Prime Minister also reassured the refugees, especially the politically significant Matua community which has been the BJP's core vote bank since 2019 riding on the promise of citizenship under the CAA.





"I want to assure refugees like the Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution: you need not worry," he said.





Stepping up his attack, Modi said the "thuggery" of the TMC and its "politics of threatening and intimidating the poor" would soon come to an end. He asserted that Bengal, surrounded by BJP-ruled states, was now ready for a change.





"Bengal is surrounded on all sides by BJP governments that stand for good governance. Now it is time for good governance in Bengal too," he said. -- PTI