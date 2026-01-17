HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Even developed nations removing infiltrators: PM at WB rally

Sat, 17 January 2026
Share:
17:11
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made infiltration the central plank of his attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging that large-scale illegal migration altered the state's demography, triggered riots, and thrived due to the ruling party's "patronage and syndicate raj".

Amid the ongoing political controversy over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Modi sought to reassure refugees such as the Matuas, who migrated to India after facing religious persecution in neighbouring Bangladesh, asserting that they had nothing to fear.

Addressing a mega rally in Muslim-majority district of Malda, Modi said infiltration posed "a very big challenge" before Bengal and asserted that even developed and prosperous countries were taking firm action to identify and remove illegal migrants.

He also said that the BJP, once voted to power, would take "big action" to crack down on infiltrators and stop illegal migration in Bengal.

"There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," he said.

Claiming that the impact of infiltration was visible on the ground, the Prime Minister said the demographic balance had changed in many parts of the state.

"People tell me that in several places, even the spoken language is beginning to change. Differences are emerging in language and dialect. Due to the increasing population of infiltrators, riots have started occurring in many areas of West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad," he said.

Modi alleged that the TMC's "syndicate" system was working to ensure infiltrators were settled in the state, and claimed there was an "alliance between infiltrators and the ruling party".

"You will have to break this alliance. I assure you that as soon as a BJP government is formed, strict action will be taken against infiltration and infiltrators," he said.

The Prime Minister also reassured the refugees, especially the politically significant Matua community which has been the BJP's core vote bank since 2019 riding on the promise of citizenship under the CAA.

"I want to assure refugees like the Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution: you need not worry," he said.

Stepping up his attack, Modi said the "thuggery" of the TMC and its "politics of threatening and intimidating the poor" would soon come to an end. He asserted that Bengal, surrounded by BJP-ruled states, was now ready for a change.

"Bengal is surrounded on all sides by BJP governments that stand for good governance. Now it is time for good governance in Bengal too," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Even developed nations removing...: PM at WB rally
LIVE! Even developed nations removing...: PM at WB rally

Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh
Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh

The UK government has condemned violence in Bangladesh and called for peaceful elections after reports of killings of Hindus and other religious minorities. Concerns were raised in the House of Commons, with calls for UK intervention to...

Battle will continue until...: Thackerays after BMC rout
Battle will continue until...: Thackerays after BMC rout

The BJP has expanded its footprint in Maharashtra following strong performance in assembly elections, while other parties are seeing their political bases shrink, according to a party official. The assessment is based on the BJP's...

Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train
Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train

Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully AC Vande Bharat sleeper train would offer passengers an "airline-like travel experience at economical fares," a statement issued by the PMO stated.

U19 WC: Rain halts play with India on 192/6 vs Bangladesh
U19 WC: Rain halts play with India on 192/6 vs Bangladesh

Play was halted due to rain with India on 192/6 after 39 overs. Abhigyan Kundu (63) and Ambrish (4) were unbeaten at the stoppage.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO