'Dhurandhar Devendra' posters put up in Mumbai after BMC win

Sat, 17 January 2026
10:54
Posters hailing Maharashtra CM as 'Dhurandhar Devendra' put up across Mumbai./ANI Photo
Posters hailing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as "Dhurandhar Devendra" were put up across several parts of Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections results were announced. 

The posters were displayed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha Mumbai president Tajinder Singh Tiwana, who was also elected as a corporator in the civic polls. 

Large hoardings praising Fadnavis' leadership appeared across the city, reflecting a celebratory mood within the BJP camp following its strong performance in the country's richest civic body. 

According to official figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 percent of the total votes cast. 

Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 percent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. 

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 percent of the total vote share. 

Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC. -- ANI

