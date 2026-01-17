Delhi: Traffic curbs for five days from today for R-Day parade rehearsals

11:21

According to an advisory, the rehearsals will be held from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, with the parade route extending up to the C-Hexagon.





To ensure the uninterrupted movement of the parade, restrictions will be in place from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on all four days.





During this period, traffic crossings at Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and the C-Hexagon will remain closed.





Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for general traffic, leading to diversions and likely congestion on adjoining stretches.





Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys, exercise patience and follow traffic rules and directions of personnel deployed on duty.





For north-south movement and vice versa, commuters may use the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the I.P. Flyover towards Rajghat.





Another option includes Lajpat Rai Marg via Mathura Road and Bhairon Road towards the Ring Road.





Traffic can also proceed via Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, and Kautilya Marg towards Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.





An alternative route is Prithvi Raj Road via Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg towards Mathura Road and the Ring Road.





Vehicles may also take the route from Barfkhana via Azad Market and Rani Jhansi Flyover towards Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Vande Mataram Marg, and Dhaula Kuan.





For east-west movement and vice versa, traffic may use Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road towards Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithvi Raj Road, further via Safdarjung Road and Kamal Ataturk Marg towards Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg and Upper Ridge Road or Vande Mataram Marg. -- PTI

