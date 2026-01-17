Delhi among top 3 in electric vehicle penetration: Study

18:29

Delhi ranked third among states and Union territories in adopting electric vehicles, with EV penetration in the national capital reaching 11.6 per cent in the financial year (FY) 2024-25, according to a study.

Chandigarh topped the list with 12.1 per cent EV penetration in the financial year, followed closely by Goa at 11.9 per cent, as per the study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).





At the national level, electric vehicle penetration stood at 7.49 per cent but adoption varied widely across states, highlighting the role of local incentives and clear policy targets in driving faster uptake, the study said.

Electric vehicle penetration refers to the share of EVs in total vehicle sales.

The national capital recorded 83,423 EVs during the financial year, placing it among the regions leading in terms of both adoption levels and overall numbers, the study said.

Delhi's EV adoption is spread across multiple segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport, unlike several states where electrification is largely limited to three-wheelers, it added.

Electric buses formed a key part of the city's transition, with close to 40 per cent of buses in Delhi being electric, among the highest shares in the country, it said.

The study used data from the Vahan portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which tracks vehicle sales across all states and Union territories. The analysis also used data and assessment by the CEEW. -- PTI