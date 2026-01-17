Class 12 student dies after falling from school building in Rajasthan

10:10





Ramandeep Kaur, 18, had come for a practical examination at SD Girls School when the incident happened on Friday evening, they said.





Acting Kotwali station house officer Rameshwarlal Bishnoi said the student, a resident of the Purani Abadi Tower Road area, fell from the second floor of the school building.





"Ramandeep was unwell, but had come to the school to appear for her biology practical examination. Her mother and brother were waiting outside the laboratory," the officer said.





The student was returning after completing the practical when she fell from the second floor, he said.





School staff and family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital in a school bus.





She was later referred to the district hospital in view of her critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.





Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, they added. -- PTI

