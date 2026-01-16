Clashes reported amid civic poll vote counting in Maha

00:11





In Mumbai's ward no. 146, Satish Rajguru, a candidate of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, was beaten up by Shiv Sena supporters, an official said.





In Thane, supporters of Shiv Sena candidate Minakshi Shinde clashed with backers of an independent candidate during the counting process, while a group of supporters attempted to stop buses carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) near the Manpada counting centre, he added.





The police resorted to cane charge to disperse supporters of a political party outside the Warehouse Corporation counting centre in Ahilyanagar as they were violating prohibitory orders, the official said. -- PTI

Scuffles and incidents of unlawful assembly were reported from several parts of Maharashtra on Friday amid announcement of results of polls to 29 municipal corporations, the police said.