HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP won polls by...: Uddhav's 1st reaction on BMC result

Sat, 17 January 2026
Share:
17:46
image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said if God is willing, the party could have its mayor in Mumbai, remarks coming a day after the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena combine won the civic elections in the financial capital. 

A day after the BJP-Sena combine wrested the Mumbai civic body from the Thackerays in high-stakes elections, Uddhav interacted with Sena-UBT workers. 

He said the BJP wants to mortgage Mumbai and won the polls by betrayal, adding that Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin. 

Thackeray said it's his dream to install Shiv Sena-UBT's mayor in Mumbai, and if God is willing, this dream will be realised.

He said the BJP is under impression that it has finished off Shiv Sena-UBT, but that didn't happen.

"The BJP couldn't finish off Shiv Sena on the ground," he said, apparently referring to 65 seats won by Sena-UBT in the BMC elections. 

The BJP used all means but could not buy loyalty, he added.

"They (BJP) have registered victory by betrayal for mortgaging Mumbai. Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin. The battle has not ended, but it has just begun," Thackeray added.

The BJP won 89, and ally Shiv Sena bagged 29 seats in the 227-member BMC, while Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65 and MNS six seats. The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP Cong MLA links women's beauty to rape, sparks row
LIVE! MP Cong MLA links women's beauty to rape, sparks row

Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day
Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day

According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau, Punjab-based gangsters are "acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad," as they continue to establish links with "Khalistani terror elements".

Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies
Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies

India clarified its absence from a South Africa-initiated naval wargame, stating it was not an institutional BRICS activity. The exercise involved navies from China, Russia, Iran, and others, amid rising tensions in Iran.

Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh
Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh

The UK government has condemned violence in Bangladesh and called for peaceful elections after reports of killings of Hindus and other religious minorities. Concerns were raised in the House of Commons, with calls for UK intervention to...

'Very difficult time': Indians return from Iran amid protests
'Very difficult time': Indians return from Iran amid protests

Several Indians, including students, have arrived in Delhi from Iran amid widespread protests and a government crackdown. The Indian government has issued advisories urging citizens to leave Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO