Ben Affleck shares he had 'food poisoning' while shooting for 'Armageddon'

Sat, 17 January 2026
11:06
Actor Ben Affleck recently opened up about a challenging experience on the set of the 1998 blockbuster 'Armageddon', revealing that he was suffering from food poisoning while filming one of the movie's most emotional scenes, according to People. 

Affleck, who played AJ Frost, described the moment when his character's scene with Bruce Willis' Harry S Stamper required intense emotion. 

"When we shot that scene, I had food poisoning. I wasn't an experienced enough actor at that point to know that you can just pick up the phone and be like, 'I'm too sick to work today.' I'm like, 'I better come in.' So I went and I was literally -- it's the only time it's ever happened in my life -- vomiting between takes," he recalled. 

Affleck added with a laugh, "They had a garbage can, and I was [vomiting between takes]. And it probably made the scene better," as quoted by People. 

Reflecting on the film, Affleck shared how working with the talented ensemble cast, including Willis and Steve Buscemi, left a lasting impact on him. "I actually saw Steve Buschemi last night at the premiere for The Rip, and we were reminiscing about that movie and thinking about how that was the weirdest, kind of wonderful, strange, otherworldly movie experience that neither one of us had any experience with anything like it, " he shared. Affleck said both actors remembered feeling lucky to work with the film's blockbuster cast, which included Willis, who was "really nice to everybody," as quoted by People. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer also praised Bruce Willis for his generosity on set, noting that the actor regularly contributed to cash giveaways for crew members. "Bruce is such a good guy. He was so generous to the crew," Bruckheimer said, calling Willis a "good friend."

