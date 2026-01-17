4.1 magnitude quake hits Gujarat's Kutch; no casualties

11:32





The quake was recorded at 1.22 am with its epicentre about 55 km north northeast (NNE) from Khavda in the district, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.





No casualty or damage to property was reported, a district disaster management official said.





Kutch district is situated in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur there regularly.





The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third-largest and second-most destructive in India over the last two centuries.





A 7.6 magnitude earthquake was reported on January 26, with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch district, resulting in the deaths of 13,800 people and causing large-scale destruction. -- PTI

