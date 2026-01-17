4 militants held for extortion activities in Manipur

10:44

In separate operations, nearly 65 acres of illicit poppy cultivation were destroyed in parts of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, they said.





A woman cadre of the proscribed People's Liberation Army was apprehended from her residence in Tera Loukrakpam area in Imphal West district on Friday, a senior officer said.





"Extortion money amounting to Rs 1 lakh was recovered from her possession," he said.





The police also arrested a 22-year-old member of the banned Prepak (Pro) from his locality at Phoijing Tera Makhong in Bishnupur district a day ago, the officer said.





Another active cadre of the outfit was held from the Karang Maning area in the district on Friday, he said.





A 31-year-old member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) was arrested from the Wangoo Ahallup area in Bishnupur district on Thursday, the officer added.





A combined team of security forces and the forest department destroyed around 55 acres of poppy cultivation at the hill range of S Khonomphai village and Denglen village in Kangpokpi district on Thursday, another officer said.





Four temporary huts, fertiliser bags, equipment and herbicides used for the illegal farming were also demolished, he said.





A team of security forces, the forest department, along with the Churachandpur executive magistrate, destroyed about 10 acres of poppy cultivation at Suangkhong hill range in Churachandpur, the officer said. -- PTI

