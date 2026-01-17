HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
2 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Sat, 17 January 2026
13:23
Two Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.

The gunfight broke out in the morning hours in the forested hills of the district's northwest region, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, a senior official said.

"So far, bodies of two Naxalites and weapons have been recovered from the spot," he said.

An intermittent exchange of fire was underway, and further details were awaited, the official added.

On January 3, as many as 14 Naxalites were gunned down in two encounters in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

As many as 285 Naxalites were killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism. -- PTI

