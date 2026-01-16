HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why BMC poll results may be delayed today

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
08:41
The Thackerays voted together yesterday
The Thackerays voted together yesterday
Phase-wise counting of votes in Mumbai, instead of simultaneously across all 227 electoral wards as done in 2017, could delay the declaration of results when the enumeration process begins on Friday morning, civic officials said on Thursday.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said counting of votes polled in the elections on Thursday will begin at 10 am across 23 centres in the metropolis.

As in past elections, the counting of all wards will not start simultaneously - instead, votes from two wards will be counted at a time. This means counting for only 46 wards will begin at 10 am, instead of all 227 wards at once. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maria Machado presents Trump with her Nobel Prize
LIVE! Maria Machado presents Trump with her Nobel Prize

Mumbai civic poll: Counting likely to be delayed
Mumbai civic poll: Counting likely to be delayed

Phase-wise counting of votes in Mumbai civic polls, instead of simultaneously across all 227 electoral wards as done in 2017, could delay the declaration of results when the enumeration process begins on Friday morning, civic officials...

Exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena win in Mumbai civic polls
Exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena win in Mumbai civic polls

Exit polls predict a clear victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, while forecasting a defeat for the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alliance. Polls also predict...

Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat, 9 held
Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat, 9 held

A total of nine crew members were found on board the Pakistani boat.

70% Of Nifty 500 Stocks Bleed In January
70% Of Nifty 500 Stocks Bleed In January

This is the second-worst performance by the pack during this period over the last five years since CY20.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO