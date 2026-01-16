Vote Chori is an anti-national act: Rahul amid BMC vote counting

11:54





He shared an article from the Mumbai Mirror that highlighted voter concerns about fading indelible ink. In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act." Meanwhile, early leads being reported from vote counting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections show the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance leading in around 52 wards, according to preliminary data that is coming in from the counting of postal ballots. -- ANI

Amid the ongoing counting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that there is erosion of public trust in the electoral process.