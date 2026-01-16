HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vote Chori is an anti-national act: Rahul amid BMC vote counting

Fri, 16 January 2026
Amid the ongoing counting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that there is erosion of public trust in the electoral process. 

He shared an article from the Mumbai Mirror that highlighted voter concerns about fading indelible ink. In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act." Meanwhile, early leads being reported from vote counting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections show the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance leading in around 52 wards, according to preliminary data that is coming in from the counting of postal ballots. -- ANI

