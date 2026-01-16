Trump was all set to strike Iran but paused. Here's why

Emerging on Tuesday from a late-night Situation Room meeting to discuss options for striking Iran, some of President Donald Trump's top national security officials were relatively sure a decision on military action was close at hand.
The president, they felt, was moved by seeing videos from Iran showing past executions, grisly scenes that seemed likely to repeat themselves amid the regime's brutal crackdown on protesters, a person familiar with the meeting said.
Trump was briefed on Iran's planned execution of one high-profile protestor, 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, which the State Department said on Tuesday was initially planned for January 14.
The president was deeply troubled about the prospect, a source familiar with the meeting told CNN. Read more here
