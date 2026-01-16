Trump was all set to strike Iran but paused. Here's why

09:26





The president, they felt, was moved by seeing videos from Iran showing past executions, grisly scenes that seemed likely to repeat themselves amid the regime's brutal crackdown on protesters, a person familiar with the meeting said.





Trump was briefed on Iran's planned execution of one high-profile protestor, 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, which the State Department said on Tuesday was initially planned for January 14.





The president was deeply troubled about the prospect, a source familiar with the meeting told CNN. Read more here

Emerging on Tuesday from a late-night Situation Room meeting to discuss options for striking Iran, some of President Donald Trump's top national security officials were relatively sure a decision on military action was close at hand.