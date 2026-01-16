Trump claims there is 'virtually no inflation'

08:25





In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Great Financial Numbers were released today -- Our Country has never done better! So many people ask me the reason for this, and I tell them, in just one word -- TARIFFS! We've taken in Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, with virtually No Inflation, and our National Security has never been as strong as it is today."





The remarks come amid ongoing debates within the United States over trade policy, inflation trends and the broader impact of tariffs on consumers and global markets.





Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said his administration's tariff policy is the cornerstone of the "strongest and fastest economic turnaround" in the country's history, asserting that it has brought hundreds of billions of dollars into the United States Treasury and "helped curb inflation".





Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club after touring Ford Motor Company's historic River Rouge Complex, Trump said, "I am back in Michigan to report to you on the strongest and fastest economic turnaround in our country's history. Under our administration, growth is exploding, productivity is soaring, investment is booming, incomes are rising, inflation is defeated, and America is respected again. Just as I promised you, I've imposed a 25 per cent tariff on all foreign automobiles," adding that the move had transformed the domestic auto sector. -- ANI

