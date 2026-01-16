HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Thackeray brothers' future is to work from home'

Fri, 16 January 2026
Amid the ongoing counting of the 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC asserted confidence in the Mahayuti's victory in the Maharashtra civic body elections.

The exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, with the Thackeray brothers finishing second and Congress and its allies failing to put up a strong show. 

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Shaina called the exit polls a "trailer" and hailed the developmental progress made by the ruling alliance in the state. "The exit polls are just a trailer; the results will be out in 2 hours. The public has decided the mandate for 29 Municipal Corporations on the basis of development and Eknath Shinde's work of progress...," she elated.

Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's allegations of electoral malpractices, including the alleged removal of the indelible ink, alleged uninformed use of the voting machine, PADU (Printing Auxiliary Display Unit), Shaina questioned the opposition party's repetitive accusations, asking Thackeray to "change his script." 

"Udhhav Thackeray should change his script writer and find some other excuse... The verdict of loss and win is decided by the public. The message is that the opportunity belongs to those who work on the ground, and those who work from home are made to stay at home...," she stated. 

She further highlighted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's efforts made in the state, condemning Shiv Sena (UBT) for failing to develop the state. Early trends being reported from the counting of votes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Friday showed the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance leading in around 75 wards as of 11 am, based on preliminary data. 

According to the data being reported, the BJP leads in 49 seats, and the Shiv Sena leads in 26. This means that the Fadnavis led BJP is currently batting at a strike rate of 36% having contested 135 wards. 

Shinde's Sena is batting at a strike rate of 29% having contested 90 wards. Shiv Sena (UBT) is reported to be leading in 40 seats. 

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, is currently leading in 8 seats. The Congress has 7 leads from the initial count, while Ajit Pawar's NCP faction has 1 lead. -- ANI

