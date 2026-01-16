HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Supporters celebrate Mahayuti's expected win in BMC polls

Fri, 16 January 2026
14:10
Supporters across the state were seen celebrating on Friday as early trends from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections showed candidates leading in several key wards. 

Congress leader Asha Deepak Kale secured victory in Dharavi Ward 183. Speaking to ANI, Kale said, "The support of our MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Jyoti Gaikwad is the reason behind this victory. With their blessings, we have won this seat. This is the victory of our party workers..." In Jalgaon Ward 19, BJP's Rajendra Ghuge Patil emerged victorious. 

"...All mahayuti candidates have won from the ward. Two of the four were elected unopposed while Shiv Sena's Nikita Vanjari and I won today," Patil said. After winning Jalgaon ward 19, Shiv Sena's Nikita Vanjari said, "It feels great...Our workers supported us well, so we thank them..." 

Supporters of the BJP's Pratap Dattatray Patil celebrated in Kolhapur after his win. Patil expressed gratitude to voters and said, "I am a believer of development. So, people elected me. This is my second term...I express gratitude to them, I will meet their expectations and work for them."

Meanwhile, BJP's Navnath Ban won Ward 135 in the Mankhurd area, with party workers celebrating the early trends of his victory. While the Mahayuti alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has expanded its lead in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with the trends from preliminary data indicating that the alliance is leading in 117 wards in Mumbai. -- ANI

