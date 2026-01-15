Sexual violence suspected in Patna NEET aspirant's death

00:54





The findings contrast with the police's earlier claim that medical reports and CCTV footage had ruled out sexual assault.





The student, a resident of Jehanabad district, was found unconscious in her hostel room under the Chitragupt Nagar police station area earlier this month and died during treatment at a private hospital on January 11.





In a statement on Thursday, the Patna police said the post-mortem report was submitted on January 14 and noted that sexual violence can't be ruled out.





Further investigation is underway, it added.





On January 13, the police had said doctors found no signs of sexual assault and that the student had allegedly consumed a large quantity of sleeping pills and was suffering from typhoid.





The family of the deceased had from the outset alleged assault and sexual abuse, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.





Her death triggered protests by students and relatives.





The police on Thursday arrested the owner of the building in which the girls' hostel was being run.





Following reports of the post-mortem findings circulating on social media, protests erupted in parts of Patna.





NEET aspirants took out a march near the Income Tax crossing, raising slogans against the police. -- PTI

Sexual violence cannot be ruled out in the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant who died earlier this week after remaining in a coma for several days, according to her post-mortem report.