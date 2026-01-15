HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sexual violence suspected in Patna NEET aspirant's death

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
00:54
image
Sexual violence cannot be ruled out in the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant who died earlier this week after remaining in a coma for several days, according to her post-mortem report. 

The findings contrast with the police's earlier claim that medical reports and CCTV footage had ruled out sexual assault. 

The student, a resident of Jehanabad district, was found unconscious in her hostel room under the Chitragupt Nagar police station area earlier this month and died during treatment at a private hospital on January 11. 

In a statement on Thursday, the Patna police said the post-mortem report was submitted on January 14 and noted that sexual violence can't be ruled out. 

Further investigation is underway, it added. 

On January 13, the police had said doctors found no signs of sexual assault and that the student had allegedly consumed a large quantity of sleeping pills and was suffering from typhoid. 

The family of the deceased had from the outset alleged assault and sexual abuse, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up. 

Her death triggered protests by students and relatives. 

The police on Thursday arrested the owner of the building in which the girls' hostel was being run. 

Following reports of the post-mortem findings circulating on social media, protests erupted in parts of Patna. 

NEET aspirants took out a march near the Income Tax crossing, raising slogans against the police. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NHRC notice to UP top cop over abduction, gangrape of minor
LIVE! NHRC notice to UP top cop over abduction, gangrape of minor

Assam student assaulted at MP tribal varsity; 5 booked
Assam student assaulted at MP tribal varsity; 5 booked

A postgraduate student from Assam was allegedly assaulted by five peers at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) hostel in Madhya Pradesh. The five accused were expelled and booked. The incident follows the death of a student...

Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat, 9 held
Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat, 9 held

A total of nine crew members were found on board the Pakistani boat.

Oppn flags wipe-off ink in Maha civic polls; SEC orders probe
Oppn flags wipe-off ink in Maha civic polls; SEC orders probe

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refuted reports that indelible ink marks on voters' fingers were being wiped off during the ongoing civic polls. The BMC clarified that the Municipal Commissioner had not made any such...

Short circuit causes panic at Mayawati press meet
Short circuit causes panic at Mayawati press meet

A short circuit caused a brief moment of panic during a press conference held by BSP president Mayawati in Lucknow. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav called it a security lapse and demanded an investigation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO