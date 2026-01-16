HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
People voted for Mahayuti as they wanted development, honesty: Fadnavis

Fri, 16 January 2026
19:36
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said people voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti in polls to 29 municipal corporations in the state as they wanted honesty and development.

The Mahayuti is set to attain power in 25 out of 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, he said at a celebratory rally in Mumbai.

Polling for 29 municipal corporations took place on Thursday, while announcement of results are underway.

Trends show a stellar performance by the BJP in several cities, including Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur, while it is all set to end the Thackeray stranglehold on the Brhanmumbai Municipal Corporation in alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"BJP offered a developmental agenda. We put it before the people and they responded positively. We have received a record-breaking mandate in many municipal corporations and it underscores that people want honesty and development. That is why people voted for the BJP," Fadnavis said.

The Mahayuti has broken all records in the civic polls, he added.

"The verdict reflects the trust of the people of Maharashtra in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies pursued by the BJP-led alliance," Fadnavis said, while adding that he humbly remembers Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray amid the win.

Balasaheb's blessings have helped Mahayuti secure victory, the CM said.

"Our agenda will always be development and we will use our victory to transform the lives of people. Hindutva has always been our soul and one can not differentiate our Hindutva from development. Our Hindutva is inclusive," Fadnavis added. -- PTI

