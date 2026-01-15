HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NHRC notice to UP top cop over abduction, gangrape of minor

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
00:41
UP top cop Rajeev Krishna./ANI Photo
UP top cop Rajeev Krishna./ANI Photo
The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief over reports that a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped in Kanpur district earlier this month. 

"Reportedly, one of the accused is a sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police", the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement. 

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report on the abduction and rape of a 14-year-old girl in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on January 5," it said. 

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violations. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks. 

According to the media report, carried on January 10, the girl was "abducted from near her house on the night of January 5. 

She was taken to a place near a railway line where she was subjected to gangrape by two persons," it said. 

"Reportedly, the family members took the victim to the Bhimsen police outpost for registration of an FIR, but they were allegedly turned away by the police. After this, the family went to the Sachendi police station, where an FIR was registered against the occupants of an unknown car for abduction and rape", it said. 

In a separate statement, the NHRC said that it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 15-year-old boy from Kishanganj district of Bihar suffered for several months under bonded labour after being separated by his father at Bahadurgarh railway station in Haryana". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NHRC notice to UP top cop over abduction, gangrape of minor
LIVE! NHRC notice to UP top cop over abduction, gangrape of minor

Assam student assaulted at MP tribal varsity; 5 booked
Assam student assaulted at MP tribal varsity; 5 booked

A postgraduate student from Assam was allegedly assaulted by five peers at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) hostel in Madhya Pradesh. The five accused were expelled and booked. The incident follows the death of a student...

Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat, 9 held
Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat, 9 held

A total of nine crew members were found on board the Pakistani boat.

Oppn flags wipe-off ink in Maha civic polls; SEC orders probe
Oppn flags wipe-off ink in Maha civic polls; SEC orders probe

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refuted reports that indelible ink marks on voters' fingers were being wiped off during the ongoing civic polls. The BMC clarified that the Municipal Commissioner had not made any such...

Short circuit causes panic at Mayawati press meet
Short circuit causes panic at Mayawati press meet

A short circuit caused a brief moment of panic during a press conference held by BSP president Mayawati in Lucknow. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav called it a security lapse and demanded an investigation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO