NHRC notice to UP top cop over abduction, gangrape of minor

UP top cop Rajeev Krishna.





"Reportedly, one of the accused is a sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police", the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.





The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report on the abduction and rape of a 14-year-old girl in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on January 5," it said.





The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violations. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks.





According to the media report, carried on January 10, the girl was "abducted from near her house on the night of January 5.





She was taken to a place near a railway line where she was subjected to gangrape by two persons," it said.





"Reportedly, the family members took the victim to the Bhimsen police outpost for registration of an FIR, but they were allegedly turned away by the police. After this, the family went to the Sachendi police station, where an FIR was registered against the occupants of an unknown car for abduction and rape", it said.





In a separate statement, the NHRC said that it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 15-year-old boy from Kishanganj district of Bihar suffered for several months under bonded labour after being separated by his father at Bahadurgarh railway station in Haryana". -- PTI

