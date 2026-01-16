HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Names of thousands of voters missing: Sanjay Raut

Fri, 16 January 2026
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday raised serious allegations over the conduct of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, claiming large-scale irregularities in voter lists, malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. 

Addressing a press conference on results day, Raut said that the voting pattern being witnessed in Mumbai was "a serious matter", alleging that names of thousands of voters were missing from electoral rolls in areas where Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navinirman Sena (MNS), and Congress traditionally receive strong support. "Names of thousands of people, who have even voted in the Assembly elections, are missing from the voter list. This is happening specifically in areas where Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS or Congress votes are prevalent," he alleged. Raut also claimed that EVMs were malfunctioning at several polling booths. 

"Where the vote button was pressed for NCP, the light turned on for BJP. The same happened with the flaming torch symbol of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the engine symbol of MNS," he said, adding that repeated complaints to the Election Commission have gone unheard. -- ANI

