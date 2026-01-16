Names of thousands of voters missing: Sanjay Raut





"Where the vote button was pressed for NCP, the light turned on for BJP. The same happened with the flaming torch symbol of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the engine symbol of MNS," he said, adding that repeated complaints to the Election Commission have gone unheard. -- ANI

Addressing a press conference on results day, Raut said that the voting pattern being witnessed in Mumbai was "a serious matter", alleging that names of thousands of voters were missing from electoral rolls in areas where Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navinirman Sena (MNS), and Congress traditionally receive strong support. "Names of thousands of people, who have even voted in the Assembly elections, are missing from the voter list. This is happening specifically in areas where Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS or Congress votes are prevalent," he alleged. Raut also claimed that EVMs were malfunctioning at several polling booths.