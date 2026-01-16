HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai: Four former mayors, three former deputy mayors win

Fri, 16 January 2026
23:49
Former mayors Kishori Pednekar, Shraddha Jadhav, Vishakha Raut and Milind Vaidya emerged victorious in the Mumbai civic polls on Friday along with three former deputy mayors.

These wins come amid a bruising poll campaign centred around who the next mayor of the metropolis would be, with the Shiv Sena-UBT, BJP, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena all playing the Hindu-Marathi identity card.

Pednekar won from Ward 192, Jadhav from Ward 202, Raut from Ward 191 and Vaidya from Ward 182.

All four belong to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT.

Former deputy mayors Suhas Wadkar won from Ward 41, Hemangi Waralikar from Ward 193, and Alka Kerkar won from ward 98.

While Wadkar and Waralikar are from the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena, Kerkar belongs to the BJP.

Former mayor and Congress leader Chandrakant Handore's daughter Prajyoti Handore lost from Ward 140 in the Chembur-Govandi belt.

However, Ankit Prabhu, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former mayor Sunil Prabhu, won from Ward 54 in Goregaon East.

Puja Mahadeshwar, wife of former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, won from Ward 87 in Santacruz East. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Clashes reported amid civic poll vote counting in Maha
LIVE! Clashes reported amid civic poll vote counting in Maha

BJP-led Mahayuti clinches 25 of 29 Maha civic bodies
BJP-led Mahayuti clinches 25 of 29 Maha civic bodies

Breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and also triumphed in Pune,...

BJP defeats united NCP in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad
BJP defeats united NCP in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday trounced the opposition including the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar by winning decisive mandates in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri...

Ajit Pawar's 'family reunion' gambit fails
Ajit Pawar's 'family reunion' gambit fails

Despite forging an alliance with the faction led by his uncle, Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday failed to protect the party's traditional bastions of Pune and neighbouring...

Alliance helps Thackeray cousins hold Marathi bastions
Alliance helps Thackeray cousins hold Marathi bastions

The tactical alliance between the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) may not have aided the Thackeray cousins to win the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, but the pact helped them keep intact...

