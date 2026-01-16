HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Migrants tortured for speaking Bengali in BJP-ruled states: Mamata

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
15:12
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that migrant labourers were being tortured for speaking Bengali in BJP-ruled states. Banerjee, who headed for north Bengal to attend administrative programmes, accused the BJP of "planning to incite riots in the state", as "the party realised that it would not be able to win the 2026 assembly elections". 

Referring to a protest in Murshidabad's Beldanga over attacks on migrant workers outside West Bengal, she said the anger of the minority community was legitimate. The protest stemmed from repeated incidents of violence against migrant workers, she said. "Migrant labourers from Bengal are being tortured only in BJP-ruled states. We stand by their families," she claimed. 

Locals in Murshidabad blocked National Highway 12 and burnt tyres on Friday to protest against the alleged attacks on migrant workers from the district in other states, disrupting vehicular movement on the thoroughfare, police said. The demonstrators alleged that migrants from the district have been facing atrocities in other states for speaking Bengali. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur all fall in Mahayuti's kitty
LIVE! Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur all fall in Mahayuti's kitty

Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS
Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) counting progresses, catch all the numbers here.

BJP ahead in BMC elections, Sena in Thane; NCP trails in Pune
BJP ahead in BMC elections, Sena in Thane; NCP trails in Pune

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections to 29 municipal corporations held on Thursday.

Pawar reunion fails as BJP takes lead in Pune, PCMC polls
Pawar reunion fails as BJP takes lead in Pune, PCMC polls

The BJP had single-handedly held power in the previous five-year terms from 2017 to 2022 in Pune and PCMC civic bodies, after which the Administrator had control of the civic body due to a delay in civic polls after it was put on hold by...

BJP set to announce new party president on Jan 20
BJP set to announce new party president on Jan 20

The BJP has announced the schedule for the election of the party's national president, with nominations to be filed on January 19 and the announcement of the new chief on January 20.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO