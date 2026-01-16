Maria Machado presents Trump with her Nobel Prize

08:52





Venezuelan opposition leader Mara Corina Machado visited the White House on Thursday for talks with President Donald Trump about her country's future, despite Trump previously questioning her credibility as a successor following a bold U.S. military raid that led to the capture of then-President Nicolas Maduro.

The visit carried personal risk for Machado, whose whereabouts have been largely unknown since she left Venezuela last year after a brief detention in Caracas. Still, after a closed-door meeting with Trump, she emerged to greet dozens of supporters gathered near the White House gates, stopping to embrace many of them. "We can count on President Trump," Machado told the crowd, prompting brief chants of "Thank you, Trump," though she offered no further details.

US President Donald Trump posts, "It was my Great Honor to meet Maria Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!"