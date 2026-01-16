HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maria Machado presents Trump with her Nobel Prize

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
08:52
image
US President Donald Trump posts, "It was my Great Honor to meet Maria Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!"

Venezuelan opposition leader Mara Corina Machado visited the White House on Thursday for talks with President Donald Trump about her country's future, despite Trump previously questioning her credibility as a successor following a bold U.S. military raid that led to the capture of then-President Nicolas Maduro.

The visit carried personal risk for Machado, whose whereabouts have been largely unknown since she left Venezuela last year after a brief detention in Caracas. Still, after a closed-door meeting with Trump, she emerged to greet dozens of supporters gathered near the White House gates, stopping to embrace many of them.

"We can count on President Trump," Machado told the crowd, prompting brief chants of "Thank you, Trump," though she offered no further details.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maria Machado presents Trump with her Nobel Prize
LIVE! Maria Machado presents Trump with her Nobel Prize

Mumbai civic poll: Counting likely to be delayed
Mumbai civic poll: Counting likely to be delayed

Phase-wise counting of votes in Mumbai civic polls, instead of simultaneously across all 227 electoral wards as done in 2017, could delay the declaration of results when the enumeration process begins on Friday morning, civic officials...

Exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena win in Mumbai civic polls
Exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena win in Mumbai civic polls

Exit polls predict a clear victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, while forecasting a defeat for the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alliance. Polls also predict...

Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat, 9 held
Coast Guard intercepts Pak fishing boat, 9 held

A total of nine crew members were found on board the Pakistani boat.

70% Of Nifty 500 Stocks Bleed In January
70% Of Nifty 500 Stocks Bleed In January

This is the second-worst performance by the pack during this period over the last five years since CY20.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO