Maha: Results of 11 of 29 municipal polls declared

21:49

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday won the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Jalgaon while the Congress emerged as the single largest party in Bhiwandi and Kolhapur as the results of 11 of the 29 civic bodies were declared.





Elections to these municipal corporations were held on Thursday. As per the State Election Commission data, the BJP won 65 of the 111 seats in Navi Mumbai.





The Shiv Sena won 43, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray won two seats, while an independent candidate won in one ward.





In Jalgaon, the BJP won 46 of the 75 seats, the Shiv Sena 22, the Nationalist Congress Party one, the Shiv Sena-UBT five, independent one.





In Sangli-Miraj- Kupwada, the BJP won 39 of the 78 seats, Congress won 18, NCP 16, Shiv Sena two and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar three.





In Jalna, the BJP won 45 of the 65 seats, Congress nine, Shiv Sena 12 and others three.





In Ulhasnagar in Thane district, the BJP won 37 of the 78 seats, while Shiv Sena wont 36 seats.





In the 90-member Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal corporation, Congress won 30 and BJP 22 seats.





Shiv Sena won 12 and NCP-SP bagged 12 seats.





In Panvel, BJP won 55 of the 78 seats, Congress four, Shiv Sena two, Shiv Sena-UBT five and others 10.





In Malegaon, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 26 seats of the 84 seats, Shiv Sena 18, the BJP 2 while others won 35 seats.





In Dhule, the BJP bagged 50 seats, NCP eight, Shiv Sena five and others parties won 11.





In Ahilyanagar, the NCP won 27 of the 68 seats, BJP won 25, Congress two, BSP one, Shiv Sena 10, Shiv Sena-UBT one and others won two seats.





In Kolhapur, the Congress won 34 seats, BJP 26, Shiv Sena 15, NCP four, Shiv Sena (UBT) one and others won a single seat. -- PTI