HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha civic polls: 65 candidates elected unopposed

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
15:57
image
A total of 65 candidates from ten municipal corporations in Maharashtra were declared elected unopposed ahead of elections held on January 15, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Friday. 

The data was shared on a day when the counting of votes for 29 civic bodies, which went to polls on Thursday, was underway. 

The BJP topped the list of unopposed candidates with 43, followed by ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (18 candidates), the Nationalist Congress Party (2), an Independent, and a candidate of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra. 

At 20, the highest number of candidates were elected unopposed from Kalyan-Dombivali in Thane district, including 16 of the BJP and six of the Shiv Sena. 

Two candidates of the BJP won without contesting the polls in each Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune, and six from Bhiwandi Nizampur in Thane district. In Panvel, seven candidates declared elected unopposed, including six from the BJP and an Independent. In Jalgaon, 12 candidates were elected without contesting, including six each from the Shiv Sena and the BJP. In Dhule, all four unopposed candidates were from the BJP. While in Thane, all six corporators are from Shiv Sena. 

While in Ahilyanagar, three candidates were from the BJP and two from the NCP. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare had said reports have been sought from municipal commissioners regarding cases in which candidates of the ruling coalition were declared elected unopposed in Maharashtra. However, the SEC break-up of the uncontested victories is silent on this aspect. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gauri Lankesh murder case accused wins Jalna civic poll
LIVE! Gauri Lankesh murder case accused wins Jalna civic poll

Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS
Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) counting progresses, catch all the numbers here.

Maha civic polls: 65 elected unopposed, BJP leads with 43
Maha civic polls: 65 elected unopposed, BJP leads with 43

65 candidates from ten municipal corporations in Maharashtra were declared elected unopposed ahead of elections held on January 15, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). The BJP led with 43 unopposed candidates.

BJP ahead in BMC elections, Sena in Thane; NCP trails in Pune
BJP ahead in BMC elections, Sena in Thane; NCP trails in Pune

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections to 29 municipal corporations held on Thursday.

Pawar reunion fails as BJP takes lead in Pune, PCMC polls
Pawar reunion fails as BJP takes lead in Pune, PCMC polls

The BJP had single-handedly held power in the previous five-year terms from 2017 to 2022 in Pune and PCMC civic bodies, after which the Administrator had control of the civic body due to a delay in civic polls after it was put on hold by...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO