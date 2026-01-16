Leads: BJP+ cross 100-mark in BMC polls

The Congress leads in 9 wards, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction in , according to preliminary reported data from the ongoing vote counting.





According to the official trends, the ongoing BMC vote counting showed the BJP leading in 17 wards, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with 9, Shiv Sena in 5, Congress in 3, MNS in 1, AIMIM in 2, Samajwadi Party in 1, NCP in 1, and NOTA in 1.





As per the early trends reported, in the Nagpur civic polls, the BJP is poised for a tsunami in the Chief Minister's home city leading in 78 of 151 seats, with the Congress at 22 leads.





In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) the BJP has displaced the Pawars with leads in 50 of 165 seats, while the two NCP factions lead in 5 and Congress-UBT alliance in 7.





In Thane Municipal Corporation, the home seat of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde BJP led in 21 of 131 wards, with the NCP at 6 and UBT-MNS-NCP(SP) at 6 leads. In Nashik, trends showed BJP leading in 12 of 122 seats, MVA-MNS in 9, and SS-NCP in 11.





In Shambhinagar, the BJP led in 18 of 115 seats, Shiv Sena in 11, UBT Sena in 7, Vanchit Bhaujan Aghadi in 1, Congress-NCP(SP) in 5, and NCP in 2, according to initial reported data. Meanwhile, the recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent, according to the data released by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) today.





The elections for India's richest municipal corporations, which concluded on Thursday, were marred by allegations by the Shiv Sena (UBT)- MNS alliance, and subsequently refuted by the SEC. The elections, which were conducted after a gap of eight years, marked a significant civic exercise for Mumbai.





The previous BMC elections were held in 2017, while the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With the completion of the polls, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years.