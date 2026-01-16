HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
ISLAM party wins 35 of 84 Malegaon seats, MIM gets 21

Fri, 16 January 2026
19:21
The Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party has emerged as the single largest outfit in Malegaon Municipal Corporation in Nashik district, trends and civic poll results showed on Friday.

It has won 35 out of 84 seats in the civic body, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was in second place with 21 seats.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has got 18 seats, followed by five for the Samajwadi Party and three for the Congress.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been able to win just two seats in the Muslim-dominated powerloom town. While voting for 29 municipal corporations took place on Thursday, announcement of results is underway.   -- PTI

