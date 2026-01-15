Elderly businesswoman duped of Rs 6.9 cr in digital arrest scam in Delhi

00:51





The victim, identified as Meenakshi Ahuja, runs a furniture business and lives alone at her residence after her husband passed away four years ago.





She has two children, a son settled in Australia and a daughter who is married and lives in Gurugram, they said.





According to the police, the fraudsters placed Ahuja under continuous digital surveillance between January 5 and January 13 by posing as law enforcement and investigative authorities.





They threatened her with dire consequences, claiming she was involved in money laundering and other illegal activities, and warned that her arrest was near.





"The accused told her that a SIM card had been purchased in her name and was being used for illegal activities. Later, they escalated the threat by claiming she was under investigation for money laundering and would be arrested if she did not cooperate," a senior police officer said.





Under intense psychological pressure, the victim was instructed not to contact anyone and to follow the fraudsters' directions strictly. During this period, she was coerced into transferring a total of Rs 6.9 crore into three different bank accounts, the police said. -- PTI

