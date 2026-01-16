HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex: Top gainers today

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
17:21
image
From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys jumped 5.67 per cent after the Bengaluru-headquartered firm saw its revenue from operations grow by 8.9 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 41,764 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3-3.5 per cent in constant currency from 2-3 per cent earlier.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers.

In contrast, Eternal, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the laggards.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BMC results: Congress reduced to marginal force
LIVE! BMC results: Congress reduced to marginal force

Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS
Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) counting progresses, catch all the numbers here.

Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins Maha civic poll
Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins Maha civic poll

Pangarkar had contested as an Independent candidate from electoral ward No. 13. He defeated his nearest rival, Raosaheb Dhoble of the BJP.

BJP ahead in BMC elections, Sena in Thane; NCP trails in Pune
BJP ahead in BMC elections, Sena in Thane; NCP trails in Pune

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections to 29 municipal corporations held on Thursday.

Pawar reunion fails as BJP takes lead in Pune, PCMC polls
Pawar reunion fails as BJP takes lead in Pune, PCMC polls

The BJP had single-handedly held power in the previous five-year terms from 2017 to 2022 in Pune and PCMC civic bodies, after which the Administrator had control of the civic body due to a delay in civic polls after it was put on hold by...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO