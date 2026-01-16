BSE Sensex: Top gainers today

17:21

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys jumped 5.67 per cent after the Bengaluru-headquartered firm saw its revenue from operations grow by 8.9 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 41,764 crore in the year-ago period.





The company has raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3-3.5 per cent in constant currency from 2-3 per cent earlier.





Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were also among the gainers.





In contrast, Eternal, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the laggards. -- PTI