HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BMC results: Shinde takes a dig at Thackerays

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
23:58
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday the people of Mumbai have voted against those in power for 25 years and opted for 'development brand', in a dig at the Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav.

Talking to reporters in Thane, Shinde said a majority of the 29 municipal corporations, where elections were held on January 15, will have a mayor of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance.

"Our agenda was development. Some contested polls on emotional plank," Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said in a dig at the Thackerays.

"People chose the development brand and voted against those who were in power for 25 years," he added.

The united Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's biggest and richest civic body, for 25 years -- from 1997 to 2022.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj, who came together after 20 years ahead of the polls, had tried to sell 'brand Thackeray' to voters and projected themselves as protectors  of the Marathi asmita (pride).

Shinde further said his party Shiv Sena has got a clear majority in Thane, his home turf, and has so far won 71 seats in the civic body.

In Mumbai, the Mahayuti alliance, which consisted of the BJP and the Shiv Sena, has reached the majority figure in the 227-member civic body, he said.

Shinde attributed the Mahayuti's poll success to the work done by his as Chief Minister (June 2022-November 2024) and later by his successor Devendra Fadnavis.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Clashes reported amid civic poll vote counting in Maha
LIVE! Clashes reported amid civic poll vote counting in Maha

BJP-led Mahayuti clinches 25 of 29 Maha civic bodies
BJP-led Mahayuti clinches 25 of 29 Maha civic bodies

Breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and also triumphed in Pune,...

BJP defeats united NCP in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad
BJP defeats united NCP in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday trounced the opposition including the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar by winning decisive mandates in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri...

Ajit Pawar's 'family reunion' gambit fails
Ajit Pawar's 'family reunion' gambit fails

Despite forging an alliance with the faction led by his uncle, Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday failed to protect the party's traditional bastions of Pune and neighbouring...

Alliance helps Thackeray cousins hold Marathi bastions
Alliance helps Thackeray cousins hold Marathi bastions

The tactical alliance between the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) may not have aided the Thackeray cousins to win the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, but the pact helped them keep intact...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO