BMC polls: Early leads show Mahayuti ahead

Fri, 16 January 2026
Early leads being reported from vote counting of the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) elections show the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance leadinging in around 52 wards, according to preliminary data that is coming in from the counting of postal ballots. 

The official figures from the SEC and the BMC are awaited. According to the postal ballots counted till now, BJP has a lead in 35 seats, Shiv Sena 17 seats. For the Thackeray brothers the morning is yet to bring good news as the Shiv Sena (UBT) is reported to be leading in 22 seats.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, is leading in 8 seats till now. The Congress has 4 leads from the initial count. The recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent, according to the data released by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on Friday. -- ANI

