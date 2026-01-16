BJP wins 1,372 seats in Maharashtra civic polls

23:26

The Maharashtra State Election Commission late Friday evening declared results for 2,784 of the 2,869 seats across 29 municipal corporations in the state, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party by winning 1,372 seats.





Results of the remaining 85 seats are expected to be announced later in the night, an official said.





Data released by the SEC showed that the BJP secured 1,372 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 394 seats, Congress with 315 seats, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 158 seats, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT winning 149 seats.





In Mumbai, the SEC has declared results in 204 of the 227 wards.





The BJP has won 85, Shiv Sena 25, Congress 19, Shiv Sena-UBT 60 and MNS five.





Municipal corporation elections were held in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.





Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held on January 15 after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023.





Of these, nine fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised belt in India. -- PTI