BJP emerges as top party in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, AIMIM in second place

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) emerged as the second largest party by winning 33.





While the BJP won 57 out of the 93 seats it contested, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena contested 96 seats but could win only 13 seats.





The two allies fought the elections separately.





Shiv Sena-UBT won 6 seats, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi four and Congress and NCP-SP won 1 seat each.





In 2015 elections, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 29 out of 113 seats, while the BJP had then won 22 seats.





The AIMIM had won 25 seats last time. -- PTI

