HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Voting begins for civic polls in Maha; spotlight on Mumbai

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
08:38
image
Voting in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra began on Thursday morning with spotlight on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is locked in an intense battle with the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India's largest and richest civic body.
  
Polling for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in these municipal corporations began amid tight security at 7.30 am and will conclude at 5.30 pm. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose annual budget is over Rs 74, 400 crore, 1,700 candidates are vying for 227 seats in elections being held after nine years, after a four-year delay. More than 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to oversee elections.

Except for Mumbai, the other urban bodies have multi-member wards. Vote count will take place on January 16.

These are the first BMC polls since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena when Eknath Shinde, now Deputy Chief Minister, broke away with a majority of the party's MLAs and allied with the BJP to become the chief minister.

The undivided Shiv Sena held sway over India's richest civic body for 25 years (1997-2022).

In a significant political turn of events ahead of the elections, estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who head Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS, respectively, reunited last month after two decades in their bid to consolidate Marathi votes even as rival NCP factions forged a local alliance in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Congress, once a formidable political force in Maharashtra, has asserted its presence in Mumbai by stepping out of the shadow of its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies - Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

The grand old party has joined hands with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh in the state capital.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations are being held after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised belt in India. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Voting begins for civic polls in Maha; spotlight on Mumbai
LIVE! Voting begins for civic polls in Maha; spotlight on Mumbai

US to pause visa for 75 countries including Russia, Iran
US to pause visa for 75 countries including Russia, Iran

The pause will begin on January 21 and will remain in effect indefinitely until the State Department completes a reassessment of visa processing, the report said.

Iran's FM, Jaishankar discuss Tehran situation
Iran's FM, Jaishankar discuss Tehran situation

Earlier in the day, the ministry of external affairs "strongly advised" Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid rising tensions and protests in the Islamic Republic.

India urges citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions
India urges citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions

India has strongly advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran due to the deteriorating security situation and widespread anti-government protests.

Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?
Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?

People in Iran have taken to the streets as daily life has become increasingly difficult.Rising prices of food, fuel and basic necessities, job scarcity, and the falling value of money have fuelled wider anger and anti-government unrest...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO