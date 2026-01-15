US completes first $500 million sale of Venezuela oil

13:12





The development comes following the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the former leader of the South American country 11 days ago. Following this, Trump said that US is taking control of Venezuela's oil reserves and recruit American companies to invest billions of dollars to refurbish the country's gutted oil industry, CNN had reported.





Trump had, on January 9 (local time) signed an executive order providing details on how his administration plans to block US courts or creditors from seizing any revenue that the US collects from Venezuelan oil and holds in American Treasury accounts.





According to the Semafor report, revenue from the oil sales is currently being held in bank accounts controlled by the US government, as indicated in Friday's order, according to the administration official.





The main account, according to a second senior administration official, is located in Qatar. "President Trump brokered a historic energy deal with Venezuela, immediately following the arrest of narcoterrorist Nicolas Maduro, that will benefit the American and Venezuelan people," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement. -- PTI

The United States has made its first sale of Venezuelan oil valued at USD 500 million, according to the Donald Trump administration, as reported by the New York-based news outlet Semafor.