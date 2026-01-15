UP youth, father booked for posting video, forcing minor girl to convert

23:17





The incident triggered protests in the area by the girl's family along with members of Hindu organisations.





They pelted stones at the accused's house and laid siege to the local police station demanding action.





The accused were identified as Ayan, son of Maulana Khan, the police said.





According to the police, Ayan was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl living in the same area as him.





On Thursday morning, he allegedly uploaded some objectionable videos of the girl on social media.





Angered by the incident, the girl's relatives, along with members of Hindu organisations, first pelted stones at the accused's house, damaging window panes and the windshield of a vehicle parked outside, the police said.





Thereafter, the agitated crowd laid siege to the local police station and blocked National Highway-34, demanding strict action against the accused.





The police said an FIR has been lodged against Ayan and his father under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021. -- PTI

