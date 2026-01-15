HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two families have looted Mumbai: Milind Deora votes

Thu, 15 January 2026
On BMC elections 2026, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora says, "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is the largest and wealthiest municipal corporation in India, and some people have tried to divert attention by raising emotional issues in this election. However, it is certain that the common people of Mumbai want change. 

"They know that in the last 25 years, two families have looted Mumbai and the municipal corporation... If we want to make the BMC more accountable, people know that the Mahayuti government, which is in power at the centre and in the state, is the only one that can deliver justice to the people."

