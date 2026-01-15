HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Short circuit at Mayawati's press conference sparks panic

Thu, 15 January 2026
23:55
BSP president Mayawati/File image
A brief moment of panic unfolded on Thursday when a short circuit filled with smoke a room where Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati was addressing a press conference. 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed it a security lapse and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

No casualties were reported in the incident, a party leader said.

"An investigation should be conducted into the security lapse that occurred during Ms Mayawati's address on her birthday. This is a serious matter and should be investigated from all angles," Yadav said in a post on X.

The incident occurred during the final moments of the press conference held at the BSP headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of Mayawati's 70th birthday.

Smoke was seen coming out of a bulb in the room, which led to a commotion.

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal told PTI that a bulb fused during the press meet, leading to a short circuit in the wiring. -- PTI

