Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Thu, 15 January 2026
Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a hardware shop in a village here on Thursday, killing its owner and injuring another person, police said. 

According to the police, three men arrived on a motorcycle and fired several rounds at Satkartaar Hardware Shop in Miani village in the Tanda area. 

The bullets hit shop owner Balwinder Singh and a villager, Lakhwinder Singh, who was shot in the shoulder. Both were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared Balwinder Singh dead. 

Lakhwinder Singh was later referred to a hospital in Hoshiarpur. 

Tanda deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh Bajwa and station house officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra visited the spot. 

Nagra said the assailants fired around seven rounds. 

The police are checking CCTV camera footage from the area and conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest the accused, he said. -- PTI

