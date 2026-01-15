Same ink used in other elections: Maha EC

16:02

Aaditya shows his inked finger as Uddhav Thackeray greets crowds





"I want to say that the ink being used to mark the fingers of voters is indelible ink and it is the same ink which is used by Election Commission of India in various elections. The only difference which is seen here is that it is being used in the form of a marker.





"But I also want to say this that this marker form of indelible ink is in used since 2011. So, people who are raising suspicion or creating confusion over this indelible ink don't mean anything. This ink gets dried up within 12-15 seconds of being applied.





"There are other checks and balances to ensure that the representatives of the candidates identify each and every voter, and only then they are allowed to proceed for voting and the Presiding Officer also ensures that no one comes without proper verification or authorisation for casting his or her vote."





Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday raised allegations of electoral malpractice happening in the ongoing local body polls across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. Thackeray alleged that the indelible ink, which is put on the fingers of electors after voting, is being easily removed with nail polish remover and sanitisers, allowing certain people to seemingly vote more than once. He said that such a situation is proof of 'collusion' between the ruling Mahayuti and the State Election Commission (SEC). "Perhaps this is the first election where so many complaints are coming in that the ink applied is coming off immediately. There is collusion between the Election Commission and the ruling party. Many irregularities are happening," Thackeray alleged during a press conference.

On civic body elections, Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh T. Waghmare says, "This has come to our notice that there is some confusion being created about the ink (applied after the vote is cast), which is being put on the voters' fingers.