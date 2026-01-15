Revoting impossible even if ink is erased: Maha EC

14:47

Voters show their inked fingers in Nagpur





"If it is found that a person has erased the ink from their finger and has come to vote again, appropriate legal action will be taken against them," the State Election Commission has informed in an official statement. The SEC has also emphasised that even after one erases the indelible ink, it does not mean they can vote again, as the poll body maintains a record of who has cast their vote.





"Even if someone attempts to commit a malpractice by erasing the ink on the finger, the concerned voter cannot vote again. Necessary safeguards in this regard have already been put in place. Once a voter has cast their vote, a record of it is maintained. Therefore, merely erasing the ink does not enable a voter who has committed such malpractice to vote again," the statement read.





The SEC has also issued instructions to all concerned authorities to remain vigilant in this matter have once again been issued. According to the official statement, the SEC had issued orders on November 19, 2011 and November 28, 2011 regarding the use of marker pens for applying ink on voters' fingers. Since then, marker pens have been used in local self-government elections to mark voters' fingers. -- PTI

Amid allegations of electoral malpractice in the Maharashtra local body polls, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has clarified that attempting to erase the ink applied on a voter's finger and thereby trying to create confusion among voters is a malpractice.