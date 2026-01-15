HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raj Thackeray and family vote

Thu, 15 January 2026
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family, arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the BMC elections.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief has made a strong pitch for Marathi unity, warning that the state's language, land, and identity are under threat." Addressing party workers, Thackeray said people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should not impose Hindi in Maharashtra, asserting that any such attempt would be resisted. 

He termed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a "decisive" election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra and remain vigilant on polling day to prevent any malpractice. "People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share... If land and language are gone, you will be finished. Today, this crisis has arrived at your doorstep," Raj Thackeray said. 

"This is the last election for the Marathi man... If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people... What will we tell them?... The BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at 6 AM should be ready on election day... Be alert, be vigilant, don't be careless... If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out," the MNS Chief added.

