'Polling booths placed far apart to stop anti-BJP vote'

13:43

Voters queue up at Koparkhairne, Navi Mumbai. Pic: Hemant Shivsharan





Speaking to ANI in Pimpri-Chinchwad, he claimed that polling booths have been set up at considerable distances, making it difficult for voters to exercise their franchise. He added that Maharashtra Forests Minister Ganesh Naik is not even on the voter list for the relevant booth, and his family members' names are listed at different locations.





"People's polling booths have been placed far apart, which will prevent many people from voting. In Mumbai, Ganesh Naik, a minister, doesn't even have his name on the voter list at the booth where it should be, and his family members' names are scattered across different locations. If this is the situation for a leader in power, imagine the plight of the common people. This situation has been created so that people cannot vote against the BJP; it seems like a deliberate strategy, and that's what we all believe," Pawar said.





The NCP (SP) leader said, "Secondly, the time displayed on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is approximately 15 minutes ahead of the actual time. Additionally, many machines are malfunctioning, and the sequence of candidates on some machines is incorrect, for example, where it should start with 'A', it begins with 'D'. Furthermore, within the restricted 100-meter area around polling stations, where entry is prohibited, BJP workers have been distributing letters." -- ANI

As polling begins across 29 civic bodies, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchand Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar levelled serious allegations over the conduct of the Maharashtra local body polls, claiming that the placement of polling booths was aimed at benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).