HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pilots' body sends legal notice to AAIB over AI crash probe

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
22:26
image
Pilots' body FIP has served a legal notice to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau regarding the summoning of a nephew of Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots who died in an Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad in June last year. 

In connection with its probe into the crash, AAIB has summoned Captain Varun Anand, nephew of the late Sabharwal and a narrow-body aircraft pilot with Air India. 

Anand is also a member of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP). 

Sabharwal was one of the pilots who operated the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 plane that crashed into a medical hostel complex on June 12, 2025, soon after take-off from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick. 

As many as 260 people, including 241 on board the plane, were killed in the AI171 crash. 

"Captain Varun Anand is neither a factual witness nor a technical witness nor an expert witness in relation to the said accident. The sole basis for calling Captain Varun Anand appears to be his familial relationship with the deceased Pilot-in-Command, which is impermissible in law and renders the summoning arbitrary and unsustainable," FIP said in the legal notice, dated January 11, to AAIB, sent through its counsel APJ SLG Law Offices. 

In a statement on Thursday, AAIB said that as per Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2025, the investigator has the power to call and examine any witness relevant to the investigation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pilots' body sends legal notice to AAIB over AI crash probe
LIVE! Pilots' body sends legal notice to AAIB over AI crash probe

Mamata faces SC scrutiny over ED raid row; FIR stayed
Mamata faces SC scrutiny over ED raid row; FIR stayed

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the Enforcement Directorate's allegations of obstruction by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during raids related to a coal-pilferage scam. The court...

SC reserves verdict on euthanasia plea for man in coma
SC reserves verdict on euthanasia plea for man in coma

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on a plea seeking passive euthanasia for a man who has been in a comatose state for over 12 years after suffering a fall in 2013. The court heard arguments regarding the withdrawal of...

About 50% turnout in Maha civic polls; 41% polling in BMC
About 50% turnout in Maha civic polls; 41% polling in BMC

A BMC spokesperson said the average voter turnout stood at 29.96 per cent till 1.30 pm in the metropolis, which has more than 1 crore eligible electors.

U-19 WC: Sooryavanshi fails but India battle past USA
U-19 WC: Sooryavanshi fails but India battle past USA

Henil Patel led a ruthless bowling display with an excellent five-wicket haul, setting up India's six-wicket victory over USA in their rain-hit ICC Under-19 World Cup opener, in Bulawayo, on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO