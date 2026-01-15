HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
People have come out in large numbers, says Eknath Shinde

Thu, 15 January 2026
13:59
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde casts his vote in Thane and says, "People are very enthusiastic and have come out in large numbers to cast their votes. I appeal to everyone to vote for their bright future. Over 25% of voting took place in Mumbai an hour ago, which means people want a change and development in Mumbai."

He also says, "We are fighting the elections on the agenda of development. I talked to the Election Commission, and they said we have been using EVMs since 2012, and they (opposition) know they will face defeat, which is why they are finding excuses. But the elections must be transparent and the Election Commission should arrange for it."

LIVE! BMC polls: 17.73% voter turnout till 11:30 am
Videos show 'indelible' ink getting wiped off, BMC reacts
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refuted reports that indelible ink marks on voters' fingers were being wiped off during the ongoing civic polls. The BMC clarified that the Municipal Commissioner had not made any such...

Maha civic poll: Thackerays, Sachin, Bhagwat vote
Here are the famous faces who turned up to vote.

Two athletes found hanging in SAI hostel in Kolllam
The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained and no suicide note has been recovered from the room, police officials said.

Deported Assamese Women Files Plea In SC
Despite her special leave petition being pending before the Supreme Court, she was deported to Bangladesh from the Matila transit camp on December 19.

