According to News Nation, citing sources, the carrier strike group -- centred on an aircraft carrier and supported by multiple warships, including at least one attack submarine -- is expected to take around a week. The USS Abraham Lincoln is reported to be the aircraft carrier heading to the region. The deployment marks a significant shift of US military assets and comes against the backdrop of growing unrest in Iran and ongoing deliberations in Washington over potential US support for protesters challenging the Islamic Republic's ruling establishment. -- ANI

The US Defence Headquarters, The Pentagon has stated that it is redeploying a US carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East, as tensions escalate between the Trump administration and Iran as the Islamic Republic deals with widespread anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance, US based news network News Nation reported, citing sources on Wednesday.