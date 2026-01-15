HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 28,000 cops deployed for Mumbai civic polls

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
09:37
Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com
Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com
More than 28,000 police personnel were deployed across Mumbai to maintain law and order as voting for the city's civic body polls got underway on Thursday, officials said.
 
Long queues were seen at various polling booths, as the voting commenced at 7.30 am for the 227-ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
 
Police deployment at the polling centres had been done well in advance to ensure a safe and peaceful election process, an official said.
 
More than 25,000 constables, 3,000 officers, including 10 additional commissioners, 33 deputy commissioners and 84 assistant commissioners of police were posted at various polling centres and important places in the city, he said.
 
"I appeal to every Mumbaikar to step out of their homes and exercise their democratic right by voting in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections," Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said on his X handle on Wednesday night.

The police have issued preventive orders, prohibiting the use of mobile phones at polling centres and banning posters, banners, and other election campaign materials of political parties.

Anyone who is not a candidate is not allowed to loiter or form an assembly within 100 meters of polling stations, the official said.

Strict action will be taken against those violating the election code of conduct, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! More officials than voters, shameful, says Vishal Dadlani
LIVE! More officials than voters, shameful, says Vishal Dadlani

Maha votes in civic body polls, all eyes on Mumbai
Maha votes in civic body polls, all eyes on Mumbai

Polling for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in these municipal corporations began amid tight security at 7.30 am and will conclude at 5.30 pm. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

Look who's turned up to vote in Mumbai!
Look who's turned up to vote in Mumbai!

Here are the famous faces who turned up to vote.

Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs

Electors in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be required to present either a voter photo ID card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission to cast their...

US to pause visa for 75 countries including Russia, Iran
US to pause visa for 75 countries including Russia, Iran

The pause will begin on January 21 and will remain in effect indefinitely until the State Department completes a reassessment of visa processing, the report said.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO