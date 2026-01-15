HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Odisha man posing as doctor 'dupes' woman of over Rs 22 lakh, held

Thu, 15 January 2026
17:58
A 40-year-old man allegedly impersonated a doctor and a bank official on a matrimony website to dupe a woman and her family of Rs 22.70 lakh on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Thursday. 

The accused was arrested in connection with a case registered at Pahal police station near Bhubaneswar, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said. 

According to the complaint, the woman had created a profile on a matrimony site in 2021 and came in contact with a person, who claimed to be a doctor and said he was searching for a bride for his brother. 

Between June and December 2021, the accused allegedly took Rs 22.70 lakh from the complainant and her family on various pretexts, Singh said. 

Investigation revealed that two mobile numbers used to impersonate the doctor and the bank official were operated from the same handset and linked to the same individual, the police said. 

Further probe is underway to ascertain whether he had cheated other women in a similar manner, they added. -- PTI

