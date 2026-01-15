'No voting slips causing problems in Mumbai civic polls'

10:27

After voting for Maharashtra civic elections 2026, director and actor Ashutosh Gowariker's brother, Avinash Gowariker, says, "I voted today. Everything is good, the venue is comfortable, there's no problem with anything except the fact that there are no voting slips. I don't know why. Because of this, people are trying to find their voting numbers. So each vote takes about 5 minutes. I'm feeling bad that so many people have come with so much enthusiasm. But they are met with these cues, so they're going back... I don't know why the parties this year haven't managed to put out the election slips. So that's the only concern."